ACORE Capital Appoints Michael Romo as Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Raising

Veteran commercial real estate executive will contribute to expanding ACORE’s investment management platform

ACORE Capital, LP (“ACORE”), a leading commercial real estate finance company and debt fund manager, is pleased to announce that commercial real estate veteran Michael Romo has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Co-head of Capital Raising. With more than 25 years of real estate investment and capital raising experience, Romo will focus on expanding and diversifying ACORE’s global investor base.

Romo brings to ACORE a vast network of longstanding relationships with many of the world’s largest pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices, and endowments and foundations, which he will tap to help fuel the growth of the firm’s investment management platform. In addition to managing investor outreach and relations, Romo will help oversee ACORE’s fundraising initiatives and will play a key leadership role in launching new investment strategies over time.

“Mike is a proven talent who boasts one of the most accomplished careers raising capital for private equity real estate debt funds, and we are excited to welcome him to the ACORE team,” said Boyd Fellows, Managing Partner at ACORE. “We have no doubt that Mike’s experience, industry knowledge and the trust he’s cultivated with institutions will help expand our business and broaden our global investor base.”

Romo comes to ACORE from Torchlight Investors (“Torchlight”) where he was a Partner in the Investor Relations group and served as a member of the firm’s Operating Committee and Board of Directors. During his tenure at Torchlight, Romo significantly increased the firm’s domestic and international profile. These efforts were integral in helping Torchlight raise billions of dollars from a wide range of global institutions. Prior to Torchlight, Romo worked at Hawkeye Partners and Giuliani Partners where he managed critical marketing, business development and fundraising functions. Romo earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Southern Methodist University.

“ACORE has established itself as one of the largest and most successful commercial real estate debt platforms in the world in a relatively short period of time, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to be part of the firm’s next chapter of growth,” said Romo. “ACORE’s founders – who’ve worked together for more than 25 years – have assembled a highly experienced team and the opportunity to scale the firm’s investment management platform is the most compelling I’ve seen over the course of my career.”

In the last 90 days of 2020, ACORE signed up 22 deals totaling approximately $1.63 billion with property types including multifamily, industrial, office and self-storage.

With offices across the country, extensive real estate debt investment experience and access to broad-based deal flow, ACORE is well positioned to provide customized financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the commercial real estate industry. These attributes are particularly important as the industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About ACORE Capital

ACORE Capital, LP is a leading commercial real estate finance company and debt fund manager with approximately $17 billion of assets under management. ACORE is focused on originating, acquiring and managing first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine debt and preferred equity throughout the United States. ACORE, which is an acronym for Alpha Commercial Real Estate, specializes in providing borrowers with customized financing solutions at competitive rates and flexible terms. For investors, ACORE is focused on generating alpha through attractive commercial real estate debt investments coupled with superior risk management. For more information, please visit www.acorecapital.com.

