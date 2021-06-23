ACPA Names O'Neill-Kaumo as 5th President & CEO

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) has named Laura O’Neill-Kaumo to succeed Gerald F. Voigt, P.E., as President and CEO starting on July 12, 2021.

O’Neill-Kaumo is a well-known Washington D.C. insider and trade association management professional with a career spanning nearly 15 years advising the engineering, construction materials and trucking industries. She has a proven track record of sound association financial management and growth - expanding association memberships and programs.

Prior to joining ACPA, she served as Chief Operating Officer of the American Counsel of Engineering Companies (ACEC), a trade association recognized as representing the business of engineering. ACEC members are engineering firms largely engaged in federal infrastructure work, with some involvement in private markets and vertical construction. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing an $18M budget including finance, human resources, information technology, and legal.

She has also served as Senior Vice President of the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association (NGGGA) where she set the government affairs agenda for the association, acted as spokesperson on government affairs issues, and was the face of the association on Capitol Hill. She also has previous experience in construction and contracting, including with the independent trucking contractors and drayage drivers who help move materials to construction sites.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura to lead the ACPA forward,” says David Howard, 2021 Chairman of the Board of ACPA. “Laura’s experience in leadership roles, and her extremely articulate and upbeat style will only enhance the fresh perspectives she’ll bring to our association.”

“It’s an honor to represent ACPA and I am humbled to have been selected as the next, and only its 5th, CEO. ACPA has a long and distinguished history advocating on behalf of its members and their exceptional products. I look forward to building on the good work Mr. Voigt has been engaged in for over three decades. He is truly leaving a solid foundation and a strong team – we won’t let him down.”

O’Neill-Kaumo holds a Juris Doctorate - University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Science, from Eastern Michigan University. She currently resides in Washington D.C.

About Gerald F. Voigt, P.E.

Voigt is retiring after a distinguished 33-year career with ACPA, including the past 16.5 years leading the association as the 4th president & CEO. Voigt will continue in a non-executive role to support a smooth and seamless hand-off of responsibilities to O’Neill-Kaumo.

About the American Concrete Pavement Association

ACPA is the national trade association for the concrete pavement industry. The primary mission of the ACPA is to lead the promotion of concrete paving, and align its members, chapter affiliates and technology partners for effective concrete pavement promotion, advocacy, and technical support on behalf of the concrete pavement industry.

Founded in 1963, the American Concrete Pavement Association is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area at 9450 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 150, Rosemont, IL 60018. Telephone: 847.966.2272. The Association’s Washington-area-office is located at 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington D.C., 20001. Visit us on the web at www.acpa.org.

