Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACPA Names O'Neill-Kaumo as 5th President & CEO

06/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) has named Laura O’Neill-Kaumo to succeed Gerald F. Voigt, P.E., as President and CEO starting on July 12, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005107/en/

Laura O’Neill-Kaumo joins the American Concrete Pavement Association as their fifth President. The ACPA advocates for those businesses engaged in concrete pavement programs at the local, state and federal levels. The ACPA is a leader in sustainability and resiliency education initiatives for pavement. (Photo: Business Wire)

Laura O’Neill-Kaumo joins the American Concrete Pavement Association as their fifth President. The ACPA advocates for those businesses engaged in concrete pavement programs at the local, state and federal levels. The ACPA is a leader in sustainability and resiliency education initiatives for pavement. (Photo: Business Wire)

O’Neill-Kaumo is a well-known Washington D.C. insider and trade association management professional with a career spanning nearly 15 years advising the engineering, construction materials and trucking industries. She has a proven track record of sound association financial management and growth - expanding association memberships and programs.

Prior to joining ACPA, she served as Chief Operating Officer of the American Counsel of Engineering Companies (ACEC), a trade association recognized as representing the business of engineering. ACEC members are engineering firms largely engaged in federal infrastructure work, with some involvement in private markets and vertical construction. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing an $18M budget including finance, human resources, information technology, and legal.

She has also served as Senior Vice President of the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association (NGGGA) where she set the government affairs agenda for the association, acted as spokesperson on government affairs issues, and was the face of the association on Capitol Hill. She also has previous experience in construction and contracting, including with the independent trucking contractors and drayage drivers who help move materials to construction sites.

“We are pleased to welcome Laura to lead the ACPA forward,” says David Howard, 2021 Chairman of the Board of ACPA. “Laura’s experience in leadership roles, and her extremely articulate and upbeat style will only enhance the fresh perspectives she’ll bring to our association.”

“It’s an honor to represent ACPA and I am humbled to have been selected as the next, and only its 5th, CEO. ACPA has a long and distinguished history advocating on behalf of its members and their exceptional products. I look forward to building on the good work Mr. Voigt has been engaged in for over three decades. He is truly leaving a solid foundation and a strong team – we won’t let him down.”

O’Neill-Kaumo holds a Juris Doctorate - University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Science, from Eastern Michigan University. She currently resides in Washington D.C.

About Gerald F. Voigt, P.E.

Voigt is retiring after a distinguished 33-year career with ACPA, including the past 16.5 years leading the association as the 4th president & CEO. Voigt will continue in a non-executive role to support a smooth and seamless hand-off of responsibilities to O’Neill-Kaumo.

About the American Concrete Pavement Association

ACPA is the national trade association for the concrete pavement industry. The primary mission of the ACPA is to lead the promotion of concrete paving, and align its members, chapter affiliates and technology partners for effective concrete pavement promotion, advocacy, and technical support on behalf of the concrete pavement industry.

Founded in 1963, the American Concrete Pavement Association is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area at 9450 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 150, Rosemont, IL 60018. Telephone: 847.966.2272. The Association’s Washington-area-office is located at 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington D.C., 20001. Visit us on the web at www.acpa.org.

Editorial Contact

Interested in interviews or more information? Please contact Scott Mueller at 847.423.8703 or smueller@acpa.org for arrangements.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY  : Engaged as Consulting Partner for House of Kibaa, a Pioneering Digital Studio Creating Extended Reality NFTs
AQ
02:18pTYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : City of Destin, Florida, Goes Live on Tyler's Civic Services Solution
BU
02:18pBlackline Safety Appoints Former Hulu Director and Amazon GM as Chief Technology Officer
BU
02:18pHYRECAR  : Announces the Retirement of Scott Brogi and Announces the Appointment of Serge De Bock as Chief Financial Officer
BU
02:18pPRESS RELEASE  : flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international customer
DJ
02:17pSOLSTAD OFFSHORE  : Contract award for PSV in UK
AQ
02:17pBROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pDIOS EXPLORATION  : Windfall geotek provides new ai targets to dios exploration on the k2 project
PU
02:17pGET PRACTICAL WITH HARDWARE : The New edX Course from Arm Education with an STM32 Nucleo Board
PU
02:17pSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES  : Retailing and Operation Division
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...

HOT NEWS