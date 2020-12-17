Log in
ACRO's 2021 Officers and New Member Announcement

12/17/2020 | 10:39am EST
The Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has elected Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer of ICON, as Chair effective January 1, 2021. Jackie Kent, Executive Vice President and Head of Product at Medidata Solutions, was elected Vice Chair. The Board of Directors also elected Ari Feldman, Vice President, Global Compliance and Strategy at Medidata Solutions, as Treasurer, and Diarmaid Cunningham, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel at ICON, as Secretary.

Dr. Steve Cutler has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO industries. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ICON plc in March 2017, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer from January 2014. Dr. Cutler joined ICON in 2011 as Group President, Clinical Research Services and, after leading this business to significant growth, was appointed Chief Operating Officer, leading ICON’s global operations, strategic customer alliances, and the management of clinical development projects. Dr. Cutler holds a B.Sc. and a Ph.D. from the University of Sydney and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Birmingham (UK).

“2020 has put a spotlight on the importance of clinical research and technology companies in fostering novel approaches to respond to COVID-19,” said Dr. Cutler. “ACRO members have adapted and innovated – paving the way for continuous developments in life-saving vaccines and therapeutics. I look forward to building on this progress and continuing to highlight the expertise of ACRO’s member companies.”

ACRO 2020 achievements include the development of a Decentralized Clinical Trials White Paper, sharing tools to facilitate the implementation of decentralized clinical trials. In March 2020, ACRO’s Risk Based Quality Management Working Group released a list of considerations to support clinical trial monitoring oversight during COVID-19. Other achievements include our ACRO in ACTION: Lessons Learned series, and continued productive engagement with TransCelerate BioPharma through the CRO Forum.

ACRO is also announcing the onboarding of its newest member effective September 1, 2020, Science37, its seventh technology member and part of ACRO’s expanding technology membership.

“We are part of a vibrant and dynamic industry, and the growing membership of ACRO reflects the importance of clinical research and technology companies working together to spearhead clinical innovation. I am pleased to welcome Science37 to our membership,” said Alistair Macdonald, ACRO’s 2020 outgoing chair and CEO of Syneos Health.

About ACRO

The Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) represents clinical research and technology companies that provide a variety of specialized services that support the development of new pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices. Through its member companies, ACRO helps improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of biomedical research. ACRO member companies operate in more than 100 countries across the globe and conduct or support the conduct of the majority of clinical trials worldwide.


