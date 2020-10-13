Log in
ACS Announces Two New Registered Trademarks from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

10/13/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Assured Consulting Solutions, LLC (ACS) is pleased to announce full registration of trademarks for DeepGovernance® and iTBMa® with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Registered trademarks for DeepGovernance and iTBMa represent the culmination of months of advanced technology service delivery for our Federal customers. By harnessing the power of data, ACS provides its customers advanced data-driven tools and technologies that operate as a force multiplier.

ACS Partner Ryan Feeney described what the trademarks mean for the company and its customers. “Through these trademarks, ACS is recognized as a thought leader that embraces data as the essential and enduring element of the future of computing. DeepGovernance represents the way and means that ACS uses to help our customers make the transformative leap into becoming a data-centric organization,” Feeney said. “As for iTBMa, ACS recognized the power and value that Technology Business Management brings to CIOs, but further enhances TBM by providing valuation metrics to their data sets to truly quantify IT for business and mission success.”

DeepGovernance® is a service that expedites access to data centricity by automating the flow and correlation of data through deep-learning analysis. It provides an optimized roadmap for automated data governance, advanced data science methods in policy mapping and analytics, and AWS cloud architecting services enabling deployment in GovCloud and Commercial Cloud Services (C2S) environments.

The success of DeepGovernance is best displayed by a recent DoD memo. The Defense Intelligence Agency Chief Data Office embraced data centricity and implemented a science-based data governance practice, facilitated by the experts at ACS. The DeepGovernanceoperating model and practices enabled DIA to quickly field the Data Lifecycle Management tool and start realizing the benefits of managed data governance and is recognized as a pathfinder by the Intelligence Community.

iTMBA® is a Decision Support Solution. In application, it quickly iterates, tests, and partitions significant challenges into measurable amounts of work, to deliver more accurate and rapid product development cycles. Through iTBMa, ACS harnesses the collective power of TBM financial management, business intelligence, and data analytics to produce value-maximizing insights and recommendations with a focus on a customer’s enterprise domains, such as Enterprise Architecture, IT Portfolio Management, Performance Management, and Cloud Optimization.

DeepGovernance creates standards for TBM data lineage, provenance, management, and stewardship. The result is high integrity data protection, from origin to decision point. ACS provides master data and metadata management, along with a TBM data dictionary, audit validation, business data lifecycle management, privacy management, and federal TBM compliance.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

© Business Wire 2020

