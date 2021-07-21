Log in
ACS Association of Convenience Stores : Welcomes Tougher Sanctions to Tackle Illicit Tobacco Trade

07/21/2021 | 11:38am EDT
ACS (the Association of Convenience Stores) has welcomed the Government's response to a consultation on sanctions to tackle tobacco duty evasion, highlighting the damaging impact that the illicit trade has on legitimate retailers.

The consultation, launched at the end of last year, sought views on proposals for new sanctions linked to the UK's tobacco track and trace system, and extending HMRC's traceability enforcement powers to Trading Standards officers.

Legislation will now be introduced in the Finance Bill 2021/22 for a new track and trace related penalty for using non-compliant products. The Government has said it believes a six month period for removal of EOID codes is appropriate for severe non-compliance and will continue to review circumstances where it would be proportionate to seek a longer period of removal.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: 'The illicit market is extremely detrimental to legitimate retailers and we welcome the introduction of tougher sanctions to help eliminate illicit sellers from the market.

'We encourage Trading Standards officers and HMRC to broaden their outlook on sources of illicit and non-duty paid tobacco products to address and enforce against those trading illicit tobacco in communities, such as criminals selling on streets and from private dwellings.'

The Government has published draft primary legislation here which is subject to consultation and ACS will be responding in due course.

Disclaimer

ACS - Association of Convenience Stores published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
