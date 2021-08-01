ACTIVISION INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Activision To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATVI).



The investigation focuses on whether the Company failed to disclose information pertinent to investors and/or issued false, misleading statements. Activision Blizzard is the target of a lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing on July 20, 2021. The lawsuit claims that executives were aware of women working at the Company that were being subjected to "constant sexual harassment". The lawsuit alleges that the Company violated the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Based on this news, shares of Activision Blizzard suffered considerable losses over the next several trading sessions.

