ACTIVISION INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Activision To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

08/01/2021 | 10:40am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ATVI).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Activision stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/ATVI.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company failed to disclose information pertinent to investors and/or issued false, misleading statements. Activision Blizzard is the target of a lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing on July 20, 2021. The lawsuit claims that executives were aware of women working at the Company that were being subjected to "constant sexual harassment". The lawsuit alleges that the Company violated the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Based on this news, shares of Activision Blizzard suffered considerable losses over the next several trading sessions.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


HOT NEWS