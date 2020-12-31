Log in
ADA 108 LLC., and Teotl 108, LLC. Teleport Broadcast Facility launches learn-work-from-home services.

12/31/2020 | 03:00pm EST
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Teotl 108, LLC., a media, telecommunications, and a facilities-based broadcast services company, announces its learn-work-from-home services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia at ADA 108, LLC. Teleport Broadcast Services Center is positioned to offer products and services to schools, homes, communities, corporations, government agencies, and cities. With the U.S. government declaring a state of emergency due to the coronavirus and substantial disruption to business operations occurring across all sectors of the economy as a consequence of this outbreak. Now companies and schools are enabling learn-work-from-home structures to keep education, edutainment, and business running and helping teachers and employees continue working and following social distancing guidelines the new normal.

Teotl 108 Communications, Ltd. is bringing change, both to commercial and residential users enhancing significant telecommunications, telemedicine, broadcasting, digital media capabilities and support services. "We are grateful during these times to our customers, suppliers, lawyers, accountants, bankers and employees with industry insights and recent strategic company developments that has positioned ADA 108, LLC. to be a part of this change in the world and stay ahead in this fast-moving, dynamic, and constantly evolving industry." comments Gonzalo Marquez Founder Chairman of ADA 108 LLC. and Teotl 108 LLC. "Our entrepreneurial spirit remains undeterred by this industry and that is one of our greatest assets as we explore uncharted territory alongside innovative companies.

The Company continues to focus efforts on growing existing markets, identifying additional market opportunities, and product development. Management believes that in spite of difficulties in the current economic environment there are ample opportunities for future economic growth and corporate prospects remain excellent. At this time prospects for capital formation are best served by continued emphasis on growing the business and strengthening the balance sheet.

Company services also include telecommute online communications and management, training support, disaster recovery, satellite and fiber transmissions, satellite uplink, production trucks, emergency communications, webcasting, master control, broadcast studio and remote video production. Additional services include a Cloud Lab with nationwide fiber network cloud exchange with network solutions and application development environments, storage capacity, middleware, digital delivery services, digital content management, and digital rights management. With Global reach to over 600 markets in 60 countries.

About ADA 108, LLC.
ADA 108 LLC. is a Opportunity Zone Business located in a Opportunity Zone acquiring real-estate, Telecommunications, broadcast media centers in the U.S. focusing on providing network origination, fiber and satellite transmission, digital media services including the capture, manipulation and distribution of digital media on a worldwide basis. The company owns its Teleport, Studio, Cloud lab, and Headend Operations. It's Nationwide Fiber Backbone network is also collocated in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties and provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of its integrated communications solutions and digital television services for its customers.

Contact:
Carol Williams
mediarelations@ADA108holdings.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71229


© Newsfilecorp 2020
