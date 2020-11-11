ADA Selects SmartBrief as Digital Publishing Partner

The American Dental Associations (ADA) has chosen SmartBrief as its new publishing partner in the production and distribution of its ADA Morning Huddle publication and family of ADA Huddle newsletters. By leveraging SmartBrief’s proprietary publishing and advertising platforms, ADA has unveiled a new look for these publications, reaching more than 120,000+ subscribers. The family of ADA publications contain expertly curated content, including the latest news and information from national outlets, as well as exclusive member-only content from the ADA, breaking daily news from ADA News, and highlights from JADA, New Dentist News and Dental Practice Success.

“We are pleased to collaborate with SmartBrief to develop these customized newsletters that will bring important industry news and perspectives to our members,” said Vice President, Publishing, Michelle Hoffman. “SmartBrief’s technology and ability to deliver a fresh, modern look with increased functionality allows us to build on the incredible success of these publications, with unrivaled reach in the dental industry.”

“The ADA recognized the benefits of our best-in-class technology, editorial expertise and sophisticated monetization platform as a way to achieve its objectives of keeping its members informed while delivering a publication that is both incredibly functional as well as modern in its look and feel,” said Amanda Darman-Allen, SmartBrief’s chief partnership officer. “Enabling its members to better serve their patients and practice is a crucial component of the ADA mission. We’re excited to help ADA’s membership stay informed about their industry through these enhanced publications.”

About SmartBrief

Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief searches thousands of sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporate entities. SmartBrief is a subsidiary of Future Plc.

About ADA

The not-for-profit ADA is the nation's largest dental association, representing 163,000 dentist members. The premier source of oral health information, the ADA has advocated for the public's health and promoted the art and science of dentistry since 1859. The ADA's state-of-the-art research facilities develop and test dental products and materials that have advanced the practice of dentistry and made the patient experience more positive. The ADA Seal of Acceptance long has been a valuable and respected guide to consumer dental care products. The monthly The Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA) is the ADA's flagship publication and the best-read scientific journal in dentistry. For more information about the ADA, visit ADA.org. For more information on oral health, including prevention, care and treatment of dental disease, visit the ADA's consumer website MouthHealthy.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005556/en/