Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADAO Announces Asbestos Ban Bill Floor Vote at the U.S. House of Representatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Mesothelioma Awareness Day News Sparks Hope for an Asbestos Ban

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, today announced that the bicameral Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2019 (ARBAN) will be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 29.

“Today, on Mesothelioma Awareness Day, we are overjoyed to share that ARBAN will go to the U.S. House of Representatives floor for a vote. This bill will stop hundreds of metric tons of asbestos from entering the United States each year and will protect Americans from being exposed to the deadly threat of asbestos found in homes, schools, workplaces, and on consumer shelves,” said Linda Reinstein, President of ADAO and widow to the bill's namesake. “As we saw in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, we expect a strong vote in the House. We then expect the Senate to affirm that it is past time for the U.S. to join the nearly 70 countries that have already banned asbestos to protect their citizens from this known carcinogen.”

H.R. 1603 would accomplish several critical public health objectives:

  1. It would ban the importation and use of asbestos, and asbestos containing products within one year of enactment.
  2. Chlor-alkali plants using asbestos diaphragms would need to eliminate the use of asbestos and convert to non-asbestos technology following a ten-year transition period.
  3. The bill would establish a new Right-to-Know program to require current importers, processors, and distributors to report and disclose to the public how much asbestos is in U.S. commerce, where and how it is used, and who is exposed.
  4. The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) would conduct a comprehensive study of risks presented by “legacy” asbestos used in building construction decades ago but still present in millions of residences, businesses, factories, public buildings, and schools.
  5. The presence of asbestos contaminants in consumer products and construction materials would be stringently controlled.
  6. The hazardous Libby Amphibole form of asbestos, found in attic insulation in millions of homes, would be covered by the ban.

ADAO also released a new video today featuring thirteen asbestos experts with a combined 300 years of experience who joined in the call to Congress for a ban.

Each year, nearly forty-thousand Americans die from preventable asbestos-caused diseases, including mesothelioma and cancers of the lung, larynx, and ovaries. The time to ban asbestos and save lives is now.

ADAO sincerely thanks Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Ranking Member Greg Walden (R-OR) Subcommittee Chairman Paul Tonko (D-NY), and Ranking Member John Shimkus (R-IL); along with Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), and many others, for their hard work and commitment to advance ARBAN on a bipartisan basis.

# # #

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims' civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestos disease awareness.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Ultra Petroleum Corp. Investors of Important November 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – UPLCQ
GL
01:01pNIKOLA : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Case First Filed by Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - NKLA, NKLAW, VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU
PR
12:52pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : PG&E may cut power to nearly 97,000 California customers amid fire risk
AQ
12:01pRobert “Tyner” Brenneman-Slay Departs 24 Hour Home Care
BU
12:01pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Fastly, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FSLY
GL
11:58aADAO Announces Asbestos Ban Bill Floor Vote at the U.S. House of Representatives
BU
11:50aBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES : Concluding the Afib Month of September
PU
11:36aSurge for Water and SBB Research Group to Speak at Chicago Water Week
BU
11:24aCompletion of Contribution of Altice Europe Shares by Next Alt to Its Wholly-owned Subsidiary Next Private
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : says no final decision on potential stakes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group