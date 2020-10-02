Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADAO President's Statement on The U.S. House of Representatives' Decision to Remove the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN) from the Suspension Calendar Without Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, today issued the following statement from President and Co-founder, Linda Reinstein, regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ removal of the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (H.R. 1603) from the suspension calendar without a vote:

“I am disappointed that the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN) was scheduled on the suspension calendar for September 29, then removed without a vote. While we understand and respect the legislative process, hundreds of thousands of families who have been affected by asbestos-related illnesses are waiting for action. All Americans remain in danger of asbestos exposure.

“In November, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Majority and Minority worked hard on a landmark bill that was voted out of the Committee with overwhelmingly bipartisan support of 47-1. There is bipartisan consensus that Congress needs to ban asbestos, study legacy asbestos, and enhance chemical data reporting to prevent exposure to the deadly substance and save lives.

“When the House resumes in November, we respectfully urge the Republican and Democratic Members to resume negotiations on H.R. 1603 so that the bill can be placed again on suspension calendar.

“Thanks to the Committee, ARBAN is the most comprehensive asbestos ban bill to amend the EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act in 30 years. ADAO would like to again thank the House and Senate Champions: Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Ranking Member Greg Walden, Chairman Paul Tonko (R-NY), Ranking Member John Shimkus (R-IL), Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and their staff for tirelessly working to move ARBAN forward to protect Americans from asbestos.

“We are grateful to the House H.R. 1603 champions, cosponsors and supporters who remain dedicated to passing ARBAN this year. It is a lifesaving bill, and the time to pass it is now.”

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : September 2020 Technical Presentation
PU
05:55pTAYLOR COS : Grand jury audio details raid that killed Breonna Taylor
AQ
05:55pPOPREACH : Closes US$7.5 Million Debt Refinancing Facility
AQ
05:55pDRAGANFLY : Portfolio of Transport Canada Approved Drones Now Includes AeroVironment's Quantix Mapper Hybrid VTOL UAS
AQ
05:55pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
05:55pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Next Lives Scheduled
PU
05:55pDraganfly's Portfolio of Transport Canada Approved Drones Now Includes AeroVironment's Quantix Mapper Hybrid VTOL UAS
GL
05:55pPQ Bypass Appoints Heather Simonsen as Company President
BU
05:51pFABLED COPPER CORP. : Launches Online Marketing and Awareness Program
AQ
05:50pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance says GIC, TPG to invest about $1 bln in retail arm
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : UBS sticks Neutral
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group