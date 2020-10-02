ADAO President's Statement on The U.S. House of Representatives' Decision to Remove the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN) from the Suspension Calendar Without Vote

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, today issued the following statement from President and Co-founder, Linda Reinstein, regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ removal of the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (H.R. 1603) from the suspension calendar without a vote:

“I am disappointed that the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act (ARBAN) was scheduled on the suspension calendar for September 29, then removed without a vote. While we understand and respect the legislative process, hundreds of thousands of families who have been affected by asbestos-related illnesses are waiting for action. All Americans remain in danger of asbestos exposure.

“In November, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Majority and Minority worked hard on a landmark bill that was voted out of the Committee with overwhelmingly bipartisan support of 47-1. There is bipartisan consensus that Congress needs to ban asbestos, study legacy asbestos, and enhance chemical data reporting to prevent exposure to the deadly substance and save lives.

“When the House resumes in November, we respectfully urge the Republican and Democratic Members to resume negotiations on H.R. 1603 so that the bill can be placed again on suspension calendar.

“Thanks to the Committee, ARBAN is the most comprehensive asbestos ban bill to amend the EPA’s Toxic Substances Control Act in 30 years. ADAO would like to again thank the House and Senate Champions: Chairman Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Ranking Member Greg Walden, Chairman Paul Tonko (R-NY), Ranking Member John Shimkus (R-IL), Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and their staff for tirelessly working to move ARBAN forward to protect Americans from asbestos.

“We are grateful to the House H.R. 1603 champions, cosponsors and supporters who remain dedicated to passing ARBAN this year. It is a lifesaving bill, and the time to pass it is now.”

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org.

