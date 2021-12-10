Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADAPTHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating AdaptHealth Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/10/2021 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AdaptHealth on July 29, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AdaptHealth have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of AdaptHealth, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aChinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares
RE
01:26aUS BANCORP : With Card as a Service, U.S. Bank sparks more innovation in digital payments
PU
01:16aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on EGM called for on 15 December 2021
PU
01:16aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Listing and Quotation Notice
PU
01:08aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : Dec. 11, 2021 -2-
AQ
12:59aMalaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
RE
12:33aIMF sees Morocco's economic growth at 6.3% in 2021, about 3% in 2022
RE
12:25aIMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad
RE
12:16aDAVIDSTEA : Hangover teas
PU
12:01aDaughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard set for Blue Origin spaceflight
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
4U.S. Justice Dept launches expansive probe into short-selling -sources
5IMF board approves $570 million credit facility for Chad

HOT NEWS