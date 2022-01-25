Log in
ADARx Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team

01/25/2022 | 06:42am EST
ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company developing RNA-targeting therapeutics, today announced the expansion of their leadership team through the appointment of Christopher D. Claeboe, Ph.D., MBA as VP, CMC and Manufacturing.

“I am excited to welcome Chris to the ADARx team at this important time in our company,” said Dr. Zhen Li, President and Chief Executive officer of ADARx. “Chris’ manufacturing expertise will prove to be an invaluable asset as we move the company into clinical development and beyond.”

Dr. Claeboe’s role at ADARx will focus on developing our RNA therapeutics, establishing a manufacturing network, leading drug substance and drug product production, and oversight of CMC regulatory. Dr. Claeboe brings to ADARx extensive experience in CGMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing through various stages of clinical development to commercialization. He was most recently Executive Director at ChemoCentryx, Inc., in which he contributed significantly to the CMC development activities for their recently approved drug Tavneos™. Prior positions include Director at Codexis, Inc. Dr. Claeboe received a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Virginia. He then completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship at Indiana University. Dr. Claeboe also earned his MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About ADARx

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., located in San Diego, is a biotechnology company committed to turning cutting-edge science into life-saving therapeutics. ADARx is developing a proprietary RNA targeting platform, including oligonucleotides for inhibition, degradation, and editing, together with novel oligonucleotide delivery technologies. ADARx has a growing pipeline of RNA targeting therapeutics for treating diseases across a range of therapeutic areas including genetic, cardiometabolic, and central nervous system diseases.


© Business Wire 2022
