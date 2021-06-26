Log in
ADAX : Announces Mate Tokay, Co-Founder of Bitcoin.com, as Strategic Advisor

06/26/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
Once the project hits the market, it's vital to build a name for your brand using collaborations and strategic partnerships. ADAX has welcomed Mate Tokay, the co-founder of Bitcoin.com as a tactical adviser and investor to the roster of partnerships and collaborations. The announcement of this collaboration comes shortly after ADAX and Charli3, another key participant in the Cardano ecosystem, have been linked.

About Mate:

Mate Tokay is a person with an enormous impact in the blockchain and crypto sector. As an early crypto adopter, Mate became engaged with Bitcoin in late 2012 and began mining with custom ASIC rigs in mid-2013. He created the Bitcoin journalism and review website Bitcoinist.com and subsequently sold it, which led to the decision to Co-found Bitcoin.com with Roger Ver. His ultimate aim and desire are to get cryptocurrencies as widely utilized as possible. He likes to go to conferences and meet like-minded people in the field. Mate is a long-standing faithful Cardano supporter and had his first ADA bag below 0.3 cents. His vision aligns with ADAX's mission, which prompted him to join a team and further the worldwide acceptance of the platform.

Mate's standing as a market influencer adds considerable value to the project and boosts ADAX's position. In addition, his expertise with user acquisition, crypto space, extensive network and public image would greatly enhance platform acceptance.

ADAX has already established itself as a strong advocate for bringing value to Cardano's ecosystem as a project that facilitates decentralized swaps and provides liquidity as an automated market maker. To broaden its reach, ADAX has cooperated with Charli3, the decentralized open-source oracle for Cardano. Netvrk and Black Dragon are other important partners, which act as marketing, innovation and technological partners.

All these developments together represent a new milestone in the life cycle of the project. The Cardano Native Token listing of ADAX will occur on the 26th of June, shortly after the first offer closes on the 25th of June. The team has chosen not to wait and rely on their idea even though the market is unstable, to say the very least. The IEO is considered the last call for all investors. ADAX coin is available for $0.3 on ExMarkets. After the token sales have finished, the following stages will be the ADAX off-chain staking that will begin on the 29th of June. The ADAX team is certainly pushing and will continue to press the correct buttons in the coming months.

Although the project is currently in its public sales phase, its partners and airdrop and private sales are constantly in development. Join our community to keep updated.

Company - ADAX
Email - sales@adax.pro
Twitter- https://twitter.com/adax_pro
Telegram- Adax
Discord- Adax


© Business Wire 2021
