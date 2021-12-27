Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB Allocates $4.1 Million to Support COVID-19 Rural Recovery

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (27 December 2021) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated $4.1 million in technical assistance to help agri-food value chains and rural economies in Asia and the Pacific recover from the impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Green and Resilient Rural Recovery through Agri-Food System Transformation in the Asia and Pacific Region program will assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the region's food and nutrition security and rural livelihood. It will also help developing member countries (DMCs) transform investments toward a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19, which has exacerbated rural poverty and food and nutrition insecurity, particularly among women and the vulnerable.

"Our food systems, nature, and climate are inextricably linked," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono. "As ADB looks to achieve its climate ambition and scale up nature capital investment, food system transformation has become a pressing priority."

The technical assistance will help develop the concept of a three-pillared Innovative Natural Capital Financing Facility (INCFF) consisting of a regional Natural Capital Lab, a Natural Capital Fund, and a Digital Marketplace Platform. The INCFF will catalyze climate-positive adaptation and mitigation investments and reduce the erosion of biodiversity while protecting rural livelihoods.

The program will help DMCs support risk and vulnerability assessments to understand the impact of the pandemic on key agribusiness value chains and the development of appropriate policy and investment responses. Funds will be deployed to test climate-smart agriculture interventions and build new approaches to developing sustainable and inclusive agribusiness value chains.

ADB expects to implement the technical assistance with partners from academia, multilateral, and bilateral agencies, as well as DMCs.

Funding for the assistance comes from the ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund ($1.5 million), the Climate Change Fund ($750,000), Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund ($500,000), Strategic Climate Fund ($550,000), and the People's Republic of China Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund ($800,000).

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aAlabama Federal Court Remands Case Arising From Airline's Alleged Mishandling Of Human Remains During Transport To Mexico
AQ
05:10aNevada Federal Court Holds That The Air Carrier Access Act Does Not Establish A Private Cause Of Action For Discrimination Based On Physical And/or Mental Impairments
AQ
05:10aLBank Exchange Will List The Atlantis Universe (TAU) on December 29, 2021
NE
05:08aWorld stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
RE
05:07aSomali president suspends PM in latest power move, U.S. appeals for calm
RE
05:07aOil slips in U.S. as COVID-19 surge halts flights
RE
05:07aPANJIT INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of major subsidiary PAN JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD to make an announcement that the disposal of negotiable certificates of deposit.
PU
05:06aGambia 'Scorpions' Incredible Journey, From the Preliminaries to Totalenergies AFCON
AQ
05:06aBoxing Day - Mother, Daughters Die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway Accident
AQ
05:06aCarlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks, crude oil retreat as Omicron worries weigh
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

HOT NEWS