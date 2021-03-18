Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ADB Asian Development Bank : Bolsters Support for Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems

03/18/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ADB Bolsters Support for Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems
News Release | 19 March 2021

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (19 March 2021) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has quadrupled its support for food systems development in the past decade from $409 million in 2010 to $1.2 billion in 2020 to help close the financing gap in ensuring food security.

'One of the most important lessons learned from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is the urgency of generating global awareness and building sustainable and resilient food systems which requires actions at many levels,' said ADB Vice President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono during the launch of the Sustainable Food Webinar series on 16 March. 'We definitely need to scale up public and private investments in green business, such as ecological agriculture, circular bioeconomy, eco-tourism, and pollution control.'

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased food insecurity risks, lowered the nutritional status of vulnerable populations, and highlighted the weaknesses of food supply chains and the delicate connection between food systems and development challenges. A large financing gap, estimated at $140 billion per year, also poses a barrier in transforming food systems.

In response to the findings of a recent ADB study on sustainable and resilient food systems, ADB is diversifying its investment portfolio to include food systems transformation, leveraging on private and public partnerships, and providing innovative knowledge solutions.

Through an Innovative Natural Capital Financing Facility under development, ADB will drive investments towards natural capital and provide knowledge solutions by using existing accounting tools to quantify the ecosystem service value of green agricultural value chain and strengthen eco-compensation, or payments for ecological services, to incentivize behavior change of small farmers.

Experts from ADB, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Bank, and other development partners joined the seminar along with representatives from civil society organizations, national think tanks, and independent scholars. The webinar was the first of the Sustainable Food Webinar Series in preparation for the United Nations Food Systems Summit in September and ADB's Rural Development and Food Security Forum later this year.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 03:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/18Nikkei falls 1.5%, underperforms topix after boj says it will buy only topix-linked etfs
RE
03/18INDONESIA CENTRAL BANK AIMS TO KEEP FX SUPPLY, DEMAND IN BALANCE AMID WEAK RUPIAH : CNBC Indonesia
RE
03/18Dollar/yen flat after rising briefly to 109.140 yen following boj decision
RE
03/18Indonesia estimates 2021 coal output at 591 million tonnes
RE
03/18Chinese delegation faults United States on protocol at Alaska talks
RE
03/18Top chinese diplomat yang jiechi says china resolutely opposes u.s. interfering in china's internal affairs- state media
RE
03/18ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Bolsters Support for Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems
PU
03/18ANALYSIS : China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown
RE
03/18Most-traded dalian coke futures, for may delivery, down more than 3% on friday
RE
03/18Chinese officials in alaska say u.s. exceeded time in opening remarks in talks, violating protocol- state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Nike sales crimped by pandemic, shipping issues; forecast disappoints
4Border officers gave 'vastly conflicting' testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Indian court restrains Future chief from selling assets in dispute with Amazon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ