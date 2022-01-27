Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB Calls for Innovative Financing for Ocean Health Improvement

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (27 January 2022) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today launched a publication calling for scaling up of finance flows into ocean health improvement and related projects in Asia and the Pacific to combat growing threats from unchecked pollution into rivers, lakes, and seas due to rapid economic growth.

The publication, Financing the Ocean Back to Health in Southeast Asia: Approaches for Mainstreaming Blue Finance, was launched at the ADB Healthy Oceans Tech and Finance Forum, which runs 26-28 January. It highlights the need for countries to use innovative finance models that can blend financing from public and private sectors to rapidly accelerate and scale up "blue" projects such as coastal protection, sustainable fisheries, and plastics in wastewater treatment.

Developed by the ADB-managed ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Green Catalytic Finance Facility (ACGF), the publication recognizes the environmental and economic benefits of healthy oceans for Southeast Asian economies as well as sustainable livelihoods of the subregion's large coastal population. It identifies challenges associated with blue-related projects, such as inadequate revenue models which constrain flows of private capital into the sector. The publication presents models which could be used by governments to meet such challenges, including guarantee structures, pooled finance vehicles, and innovative bonds.

"Ocean health is important not just for direct economic growth for the many industries that utilize the region's water bodies, but because our oceans absorb almost a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and are therefore critical in combating the planet's climate change crisis," said ADB Vice-President for East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Ahmed M. Saeed, who launched the publication. "Finance must flow from the private sector to this crucial priority, and for that governments must use their funds innovatively."

The publication also outlines the need for a regional initiative to improve capacities, knowledge, and project pipelines in ocean health. ADB has commenced rollout of the Blue SEA (Southeast Asia) Finance Hub, to support this effort. The hub is located in ADB's office in Jakarta, Indonesia, and supported by the ACGF.

"The blue hub is a much-needed effort that will bring blue frameworks and road maps for capacity and policy development to our region's members, including through a partnership we have established with the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme)," said ADB Country Director for Thailand and Unit Head of the ACGF Anouj Mehta. "Further, we have allocated technical assistance funds to support project development through the hub."

The ACGF is a facility under the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund which is owned by ADB and ASEAN countries, and managed by ADB.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aAcer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Presentation of Four ACER-001 Posters at the Upcoming SIMD and GMDI Conferences
EQ
01:02aDWS 2021 : A Year for the Record Books in Profit, CIR, Flows, AuM
EQ
01:02aDufry defines SBTi based emission reduction targets to reach climate neutrality of its own operations by 2025
EQ
01:02aCorestate acquires new residential quarter in Kiel's prime location 'Am alten Bootshafen' for special institutional AIF
EQ
01:02aLEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2021/22   Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast
EQ
01:01aArcticZymes Technologies Q4 2021 Presentation
AQ
01:01aMAISONS DU MONDE : Full-year 2021 trading update
AQ
01:01aLASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC : Financial Statements 1 January–31 December 2021
AQ
01:01aArcadis develops and implements new building standard to accelerate the roll-out of offshore wind energy
AQ
01:01aArcticZymes Technologies Q4 2021 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks shed gains, Treasury yields jump as Fed signals rate hikes could..
2Evergrande targets restructuring proposal within six months as state ti..
3Spotify removing Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
4Tesla forecasts 2022 growth above 50%, despite supply chain challenges
5Financial year 2021: Exceptionally high demand

HOT NEWS