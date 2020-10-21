Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB Endorses New 5-Year Partnership Strategy for Maldives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT
ADB Endorses New 5-Year Partnership Strategy for Maldives
News Release | 21 October 2020

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (21 October 2020) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has endorsed a new 5-year country partnership strategy (CPS) for Maldives covering 2020-2024. A roadmap for ADB operations in Maldives, the CPS will support the country to take on a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive path for development, and emerge stronger from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the CPS, ADB will help enhance public sector efficiency and fiscal sustainability by improving the quality and efficiency of public services and state-owned enterprises, as well as tax administration. The strategy will support economic competitiveness and diversification of the country's economic base by supporting private sector development, enhancing human development in health and education sectors, and improving international trade environment. It will also support the improvement of the quality of life of island communities while ensuring environmental sustainability by investing in clean energy, solid waste management, preservation of marine environment, climate adaptation, and disaster risk management. ADB will continue gender mainstreaming in all its operations in Maldives.

'The new country partnership strategy reaffirms ADB's strong commitment to help Maldives address its key development challenges, including relief and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic,' said ADB Regional Cooperation and Operations Coordination Director for South Asia Ronald Antonio Q. Butiong. 'ADB approved more than $50 million in support of the government's COVID-19 response measures in June. This strategy will build on that assistance to help Maldives' economy become more resilient to external shocks and pursue sustainable and inclusive growth, fiscal consolidation, and debt sustainability.'

Fiscal and debt sustainability concerns are key development challenges for Maldives, which undermine its ability to respond to external shocks. In addition, a weak business environment, a small market, and a dispersed population have limited employment opportunities and slowed the development of a diversified and resilient economy. Maldives is also vulnerable to threats posed by climate change. Environmental pollution affects the quality of island life, on which Maldives' tourism success depends.

The CPS is anchored on the government's Strategic Action Plan (SAP) 2019-2023. The SAP sets out a holistic strategy and programs for an inclusive, sustainable, and well-governed economy, articulating five priority areas: blue economy, caring state, dignified families, quality of island life, and good governance.

Under the CPS, ADB's indicative sovereign investment program for 2020-2023 includes projects on COVID-19 response budget support, waste-to-energy, renewable and clean energy, gender support, public financial management, trade facilitation, and social sector development.

ADB will also support nonsovereign operations, deliver relevant knowledge products and services, and help strengthen capacities of executing and implementing agencies of the government.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:04:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aU.N. acting Libya envoy 'optimistic' on talks
RE
04:23aBRAVIDA : Invitation to presentation of Bravida's report for the third quarter 2020
AQ
04:21aDÜRR : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
04:20aLG CHEM : sales and operating profits in Q3 recorded the highest ever
PU
04:20aCOWEN : Street Cred Ep 10 | Impact of Election 2020 on Risk-Based Pricing
PU
04:20aRetail sales index - September 2020
PU
04:20aThe 2020 Annual Update of the Industry Economic Accounts Revised Statistics for 2015–2019 and the First Quarter of 2020
PU
04:20aBANK MUSCAT SAOG : opens state-of-the-art branch at Madinat Sandan
PU
04:20aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : MTS and Skoltech Launch 5G Pilot Zone in Moscow
PU
04:20aU.S. International Services Trade in Services in 2019 and Services Supplied Through Affiliates in 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3Wall Street shares end higher on stimulus optimism
4NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : falls short on new subscribers as pandemic boost fizzles
5ERICSSON AB : Ericsson's third-quarter earnings shine as margins rise, 5G rolls out in China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group