Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB President, Kazakhstan President Discuss COVID-19 Assistance, Future Support

10/08/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (8 October 2021) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today discussed ADB's support for Kazakhstan's ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response and the country's future development priorities.

"We commend the Government of Kazakhstan for its swift and comprehensive response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," said Mr. Asakawa. "ADB is firmly committed to helping Kazakhstan reduce the impact of the pandemic on vulnerable people, nurture sustainable growth, and support the transition to a low-carbon world."

Mr. Tokayev expressed his appreciation for ADB's important role in promoting the country's socioeconomic development. In 2020, ADB approved a $1 billion assistance package to help the government mitigate the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Mr. Asakawa said ADB is committed to helping Kazakhstan address climate change and meet its targets under the Paris Agreement. ADB is actively supporting renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, including the provision of green financing instruments, and reforms in the country's energy sector state-owned enterprises.

The two leaders also discussed ADB's forthcoming 2022-2026 country partnership strategy for Kazakhstan. ADB will focus on supporting diversified and inclusive growth by boosting non-oil private sector development, raising public sector efficiency, and improving infrastructure.

ADB will seek to scale up its assistance in supporting economic and institutional policy reforms, small and medium-sized enterprise finance, and private-public partnerships.

Kazakhstan joined ADB in 1994. Since then, ADB has committed more than $6.4 billion in loans and more than $61 million in technical assistance, including ADB-administered cofinancing. Priority areas of investment include transport, finance sector development, agriculture, and renewable energy.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aASML : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:25aERICSSON B : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06:23aMarkets could face sharp correction, Bank of England warns
RE
06:23aCOVESTRO : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:22aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2021
PU
06:22aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Form 6-K
PU
06:22aDASSAULT AVIATION : Brings a Hot Hand to NBAA-BACE
PU
06:22aMEDIOBANCA S P A : Addition of an item to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) to be held on 28 October 2021. Considerations of the Board of Directors and proposed alternative resolution
PU
06:22aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : and Wärtsilä to cooperate in world's first ammonia conversion project
PU
06:22aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Notification on Completion of Minor maintenance on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
2European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Advance, Investors Await U.S. Jobs Re..
4ZUR ROSE GROUP : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
5U.S. job growth seen picking up after Delta setback

HOT NEWS