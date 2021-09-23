Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADB Raises Economic Growth Outlook Projection For Central Asia to 4.1 Percent

09/23/2021 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Asian Development Bank raised its economic growth outlook for Central Asian economies this year to 4.1 percent from the previous 3.4 percent projected in April in its latest Asian Development Outlook 2021.

The outlook was improved for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan with the subregion's 2022 outlook rising to 4.2 percent from 4 percent.

«Most economies in Central Asia are recovering more swiftly than expected from downturns in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, combined subregional growth projections for 2020 and 2021 are raised from forecasts published in April in the Asian Development Outlook 2021 paper. With a strong recovery in domestic demand, subregional inflation projections are also being raised for both years, and the current account deficit for 2022 is now projected to be wider than forecast in April», - said the report.

In Kazakhstan, the economy expanded by 2.3 percent in the first half of 2021. Underpinned by a stronger fiscal policy and rising commodity prices, the economy is projected to grow from 3.2 percent to 3.4 percent for 2021 and from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent for 2022.

These projections are underpinned by higher vaccination rates.

Kazakhstan's GDP benefitted from the growing services and industry sector in the first six months of 2021, but a slow easing of coronavirus restrictions hindered that growth.

The industry grew by 1.3 percent driven by a 5.6 percent growth in manufacturing. Mining contracted by 3 percent, the result of the oil production cuts to which Kazakhstan committed under the OPEC+ deal.

Construction is booming in Kazakhstan, with a staggering 11.9 percent growth supported by state housing and infrastructure programs as well as the recent change that allowed citizens to withdraw part of their pension savings to purchase housing.

«Higher inflation projections for both years reflect higher commodity prices and rising real incomes resulting from expansionary fiscal policy. The forecast for the current account deficit is unchanged for 2021 but marginally widened for 2022 as faster growth boosts imports», - said the report.

Government spending on education, healthcare, and social support also increased by 18.1 percent, 11.9 percent, and 8.6 percent, respectively.

«In the first six months of 2021, tax revenue increased by 29.2 percent, with receipts of corporate income tax rising by 32.6 percent, value-added tax by 24.4 percent, and personal income tax by 14.1 percent. Higher receipts reflected a doubling of oil export duty collection, expanding economic activity, and a phasing out of tax holidays and waivers», - said experts.

As Kazakhstan is slowly easing its coronavirus restriction, prospects have begun to improve and now look far better.

The ADB noted the improved growth prospects for mining, and the positive impact of government infrastructure, and manufacturing-support programs.

Consumption is expected to increase to 2.9 percent this year and to 3.2 percent next year.

«Total investment will rebound, reflecting substantial government support for housing and infrastructure. Recovering exports are projected to turn net exports of goods and services positive. With the growth in consumption accelerating, this update marginally raises projections for growth in both 2021 and 2022», - said the ADB in the report.

Source: Astana Times

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:54aDalian iron ore futures track spot prices higher, demand outlook remains dull
RE
12:52aARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Composition of Officers
PU
12:52aIMPROVED TRANSPARENCY IN COMMERCIAL LENDING : Wish granted
PU
12:50aSHINSEI BANK : Japan's SBI to extend offer for Shinsei by a month on some conditions
RE
12:42aFears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline passes
RE
12:42aU.S. oil refiners pick Iraqi, Canadian crudes to replace storm losses -traders
RE
12:42aVICTORIAN EARTHQUAKE UPDATE : Our customer support and why it happened?
PU
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Update on Evergrande Awaited
DJ
12:34aTELUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1White House prods companies on chips information request
2VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia
3Evergrande bondholders seek clarity on payments after hope fades on Thu..
4News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
5News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

HOT NEWS