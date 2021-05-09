ADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022

MANILA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Remittances to the Asia Pacific
region from citizens working abroad could grow 6.7% this year
and 5.9% next year, after a 2% slump in 2020, underpinned by
further easing of COVID-19 curbs in advanced economies, the
Asian Development Bank said.
In absolute terms, remittances to the region were expected
to rise by $21.2 billion this year and $19.8 billion next year,
the Manila-based lender said in a report https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/761401/adb-brief-204-labor-mobility-remittances-asia-pacific-covid-19.pdf
published on Tuesday.
Inflows to the region last year reached $314 billion, the
ADB said.
On average, the Asia Pacific region was estimated to account
for about 63.4% of the total increase in global remittances in
2021 and 2022, the ADB said.
It said worldwide remittance receipts could increase by
4.8%, or $34 billion, in 2021 and by 4.2%, or $30.7 billion, in
2022.
About 60% of the remittance inflows to the Asia-Pacific
region would likely come from the United Kingdom, United States
and the European Union, while nearly 30% would be from the
Middle East, it said.
The ADB has trimmed its growth forecasts https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/adb-trims-developing-asias-growth-forecasts-over-omicron-risks-2021-12-14
for developing Asia - a group of 45 countries in the
Asia-Pacific region - for this year and next to reflect risks
and uncertainty brought on by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz
Editing by Ed Davies)