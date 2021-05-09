Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022

12/28/2021 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Remittances to the Asia Pacific region from citizens working abroad could grow 6.7% this year and 5.9% next year, after a 2% slump in 2020, underpinned by further easing of COVID-19 curbs in advanced economies, the Asian Development Bank said.

In absolute terms, remittances to the region were expected to rise by $21.2 billion this year and $19.8 billion next year, the Manila-based lender said in a report https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/761401/adb-brief-204-labor-mobility-remittances-asia-pacific-covid-19.pdf published on Tuesday.

Inflows to the region last year reached $314 billion, the ADB said.

On average, the Asia Pacific region was estimated to account for about 63.4% of the total increase in global remittances in 2021 and 2022, the ADB said.

It said worldwide remittance receipts could increase by 4.8%, or $34 billion, in 2021 and by 4.2%, or $30.7 billion, in 2022.

About 60% of the remittance inflows to the Asia-Pacific region would likely come from the United Kingdom, United States and the European Union, while nearly 30% would be from the Middle East, it said.

The ADB has trimmed its growth forecasts https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/adb-trims-developing-asias-growth-forecasts-over-omicron-risks-2021-12-14 for developing Asia - a group of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region - for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the Omicron coronavirus variant. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:08aADB sees Asia Pacific remittances up 6.7% in 2021, 5.9% in 2022
RE
12:06aOil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede
RE
12:03aMalaysia's Petronas says COVID-19 variants to keep oil demand uncertain
RE
12:02aIndonesia detects local Omicron case - health official
RE
12/28Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
RE
12/27U.S. says supports Somali PM's efforts for quick, credible vote
RE
12/27China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types
RE
12/27China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS