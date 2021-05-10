Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi, Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

ADDENDUM NO. 1

TENDER DOCUMENT

PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES (GUARDING) TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (HEAD OFFICE, EXTELECOMS HOUSE, GO-DOWN AT INDUSTRIAL AREA, KSMS, BRANCHES AND CENTRES) FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS TENDER NO. CBK/098/2020 - 2021

The Bank issues Addendum Number 1 in order to amend the tender document in line with Section 75 (1) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

The following mandatory requirements will form part of the Tender Document.

Mandatory Requirements

MR 7: Provide a valid certificate of Registration from Private Security Authority.

Provide Certificates of Security Training issued by The Security Regulatory Authority for personnel performing Executive and/or Managerial Functions.

The Tender Closing Date and all other terms and conditions of the Tender Document remain the same.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, HEAD OF PROCUREMENT

General Services Department

/7th May, 2021