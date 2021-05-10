Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ADDENDUM NO. 1

05/10/2021 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi, Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

ADDENDUM NO. 1

TENDER DOCUMENT

PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES (GUARDING) TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (HEAD OFFICE, EXTELECOMS HOUSE, GO-DOWN AT INDUSTRIAL AREA, KSMS, BRANCHES AND CENTRES) FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS TENDER NO. CBK/098/2020 - 2021

The Bank issues Addendum Number 1 in order to amend the tender document in line with Section 75 (1) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

The following mandatory requirements will form part of the Tender Document.

Mandatory Requirements

The following Mandatory Requirements will form part of the Tender Document:

  • MR 7: Provide a valid certificate of Registration from Private Security Authority.
  • MR 8: Provide Certificates of Security Training issued by The Security Regulatory Authority for personnel performing Executive and/or Managerial Functions.

The Tender Closing Date and all other terms and conditions of the Tender Document remain the same.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, HEAD OF PROCUREMENT

General Services Department

/7th May, 2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:26aTraders book tankers in Europe to ship gasoline across Atlantic after Colonial shutdown
RE
05:26aQUEST S A  : Uni Systems earns Microsoft's Advanced Specialization in Windows and SQL Server Migration
PU
05:26aEAST JAPAN RAILWAY  : Q&A summary of telephone interviews
PU
05:26aPIQUADRO S P A  : 193CS Piquadro buy back purchase week May 3 7 2021
PU
05:26aGLOBAL INVESTMENTS  : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
05:26aAEDAS HOMES S A  : ARRD - Annual Council Remuneration Report 2020-21
PU
05:25aUK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
RE
05:24aPanasonic forecasts profit jump helped by Tesla batteries
RE
05:24aCommercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), March 2021
PU
05:24aCHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Further announcement in relation to nomination of non-employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Dutch government grants $2.4 billion in subsidies to huge carbon storage project
3Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil jumps on pipeline outage
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Group medium-term strategy for Global Banking and Investor Solutions
5U.S. government working to aid top fuel pipeline operator after cyberattack

HOT NEWS