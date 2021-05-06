Log in
ADDENDUM NO. 3

05/06/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
BANKI

CENTRAL

KUU YA

BANK OF

KENYA

KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000,

Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

ADDENDUM NO. 3

TENDER FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF FLEET MANAGEMENT AND TELEMATICS SOFTWARE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (TENDER NUMBER CBK/079/2020-2021).

The addendum is made to offer clarification sought by prospective bidders and therefore forms part of the Tender Document already advertised and is issued in line with Section 75 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.

No

Clarification Sought

Response

1

Below is the current fleet status

Office

#

ELDORET

4

HEAD OFFICE

36

KSMS

10

Please

advise

on the

number

of

Kisii Centre

3

KISUMU

6

vehicles

to

be

installed. This

will

Meru Centre

2

inform

the

generation

of the

bid

MOMBASA

7

costing

Nakuru Centre

2

Nyeri Centre

2

Grand Total

72

Bidder must make provisions for travel to the relevant areas to fit any

gadgets required on the vehicle.

Bidder must make provisional cost for removal / addition of any gadgets

for new and disposed vehicles

S

No

Category

Clarification

CBK' s Response

CBK fleet is largely passenger vehicles i.e

Saloon, SUV station Wagons, pickups (60

cars) and a few commercial size vehicles

(13) (Mini vans, minibuses and 62-seater

1

Hardware

TYPE OF VEHICLE- PASSENGER / COMMERCIAL

Bus

Isuzu Bus 62-Seater (1)

Mercedez benz (2)

Nissan (10)

Toyota (58)

2

Hardware

VEHICLE-MANUFACTURERS/OEM

Volkswagen (2)

3

Hardware

VEHICLE- MODEL NAME AND YEAR

See response in table below

4

Hardware

OBD-II PORT AVAILABILITY

Information Is not available

This requirement is for future data

migration as BANK does not have a fleet

5

Software

TYPE OF DATA FIELDS NEED TO BE MIGRATE

management system in place.

VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY WITH- EURO 4

Question is not very clear for us to issue a

6

Compliance

STANDARD

clarification.

Make

Model

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2017

2019

2020

Total

ISUZU

MV 123

1

1

MERCEDEZ

BENZ E200

2

2

CIVILIAN

2

2

NISSAN

HardBody

1

1

X-TRAIL

2

1

2

2

7

COROLLA

3

2

2

7

FORTUNER

1

2

1

4

HIACE

3

3

3

9

HIACE-D

1

1

TOYOTA

HILUX

2

1

1

1

2

1

8

HILUX-D

1

1

LAND

CRUISER

5

3

5

1

14

PRADO

1

1

2

4

RAV4

3

6

1

10

VOLKSWAGEN

PASSAT

1

1

2

Grand Total

3

1

14

13

7

7

10

2

13

2

1

73

All other terms and conditions of the Document remain the same.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF PROCUREMENT FUNCTION GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT

6th May, 2021

Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
