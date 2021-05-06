|
BANKI
|
CENTRAL
|
KUU YA
|
BANK OF
|
KENYA
|
KENYA
Haile Selassie Avenue
P.O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya
Telephone: 2861000/2863000,
Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke
ADDENDUM NO. 3
TENDER FOR SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF FLEET MANAGEMENT AND TELEMATICS SOFTWARE FOR CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA (TENDER NUMBER CBK/079/2020-2021).
The addendum is made to offer clarification sought by prospective bidders and therefore forms part of the Tender Document already advertised and is issued in line with Section 75 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015.
|
No
|
|
Clarification Sought
|
|
|
|
Response
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below is the current fleet status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELDORET
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HEAD OFFICE
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KSMS
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
Please
|
advise
|
on the
|
number
|
of
|
|
Kisii Centre
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
KISUMU
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
vehicles
|
to
|
be
|
installed. This
|
will
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meru Centre
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
inform
|
the
|
generation
|
of the
|
bid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MOMBASA
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
costing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nakuru Centre
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nyeri Centre
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bidder must make provisions for travel to the relevant areas to fit any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gadgets required on the vehicle.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bidder must make provisional cost for removal / addition of any gadgets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for new and disposed vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Category
|
Clarification
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBK' s Response
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CBK fleet is largely passenger vehicles i.e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saloon, SUV station Wagons, pickups (60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cars) and a few commercial size vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13) (Mini vans, minibuses and 62-seater
|
1
|
Hardware
|
TYPE OF VEHICLE- PASSENGER / COMMERCIAL
|
Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Isuzu Bus 62-Seater (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedez benz (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nissan (10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toyota (58)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Hardware
|
VEHICLE-MANUFACTURERS/OEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Hardware
|
VEHICLE- MODEL NAME AND YEAR
|
|
|
|
See response in table below
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Hardware
|
OBD-II PORT AVAILABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Is not available
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This requirement is for future data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
migration as BANK does not have a fleet
|
|
|
5
|
Software
|
TYPE OF DATA FIELDS NEED TO BE MIGRATE
|
|
management system in place.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VEHICLE COMPATIBILITY WITH- EURO 4
|
|
Question is not very clear for us to issue a
|
|
|
6
|
Compliance
|
STANDARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
clarification.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make
|
|
|
Model
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
|
2011
|
|
2012
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
|
2017
|
2019
|
2020
|
Total
|
|
ISUZU
|
|
|
MV 123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
MERCEDEZ
|
|
|
BENZ E200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIVILIAN
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
NISSAN
|
|
|
HardBody
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X-TRAIL
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COROLLA
|
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORTUNER
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIACE
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIACE-D
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
TOYOTA
|
|
|
HILUX
|
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
HILUX-D
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAND
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CRUISER
|
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
1
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRADO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RAV4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
1
|
|
10
|
|
VOLKSWAGEN
|
|
|
PASSAT
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
|
13
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
10
|
2
|
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
73
All other terms and conditions of the Document remain the same.
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF PROCUREMENT FUNCTION GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
6th May, 2021
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Kenya published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:24:13 UTC.