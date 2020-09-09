ADEA Supports Prioritization of COVID-19 Vaccine for Dental Community

The American Dental Education Association (ADEA) is calling for members of the dental health care team, including dental and dental allied students providing patient care, to be among those health care workers to first receive any vaccine developed for COVID-19.

In comments submitted to a committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, ADEA voiced its support for a draft federal plan to prioritize distribution of a vaccine.

“ADEA concurs with The National Academies’ Committee on Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus recommendation that ‘high-risk workers in health care facilities,’ including clinicians, such as dentists and dental hygienists, need to be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” ADEA stated in its comments, which were submitted by ADEA President and CEO Karen P. West, D.M.D., M.P.H.

“Additionally, ADEA supports the Committee’s recognition and inclusion of other members of the dental health care team, such as dental assistants, dental therapists and dental laboratory technicians.

“Furthermore, it should be noted that the dental and dental allied students as well as the medical and nursing students who are providing patient care in these same health care facilities are also at high risk and should be included in this definition.”

In her comments, Dr. West underscored the crucial role that oral health care plays in an individual’s overall well-being, noting that periodontal disease found in the oral cavity has been associated with several health conditions, including heart disease and diabetes. HIV also can be detected with saliva samples.

“All of these realities justify the Committee’s conclusion that oral health professionals are vitally important to primary care,” Dr. West wrote.

Additionally, Dr. West highlighted the fact that dental school clinics deliver dental care to the economically disadvantaged.

“It is essential to ensure that practicing educator clinicians, students, and staff of these dental academic school facilities and hospitals receive the vaccine to protect them from the elevated risk they face as they provide the much-needed dental care to those unable to afford private practice fees,” Dr. West wrote.

ADEA is The Voice of Dental Education, and its mission is to “lead and support the health professions community in preparing future-ready oral health professionals.” Its members include all 78 U.S. and Canadian dental schools, more than 800 allied and advanced dental programs and more than 50 corporations working in the dental field.

