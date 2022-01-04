Log in
ADITXT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of ADTX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/04/2022 | 01:13pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with AiPharma Group Ltd.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 28, 2021, Aditxt announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with AiPharma. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Aditxt will first acquire 9.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000. Aditxt would then acquire the remaining 90.5% of the issued and outstanding equity interests in AiPharma in exchange for the issuance of approximately 39.9 million shares of common stock of Aditxt and a cash payment of $250,000 at a secondary closing.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Aditxt’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Aditxt’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Aditxt and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


HOT NEWS