ADM sees its sustainable aviation fuel coming online by 2026

CHICAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global grain merchant Archer
Daniels Midland Co sees the commercialization of its
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) efforts coming online around
2026, Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar said on Monday.
"SAF in terms of reality to come online, at least for us, is
going to be in the 2026 type of time frame," said Luthar,
speaking at the BMO Capital Markets 2022 Growth & ESG
Conference.
He said investment in the SAF sector will be needed to help
commercialize sustainable jet fuel but such investment would not
necessarily come from ADM.
In an effort to fight climate change, the Biden
administration has launched a government challenge to supply at
least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. The airline
sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonize as
fuel for flights cannot be easily replaced with other kinds of
power.
The biofuel industry got a boost this year from passage of
the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides significant
subsidies to the biodiesel and sustainable jet fuel industries
in the form of tax credits.
"We believe there's enough economic incentive for SAF to be
profitable and to be a viable blend for jet fuel," he said,
adding that in some circumstances, "we believe there is some
profitability already in SAF."
Luthar also said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's
proposal of renewable volume obligations is a positive move for
the biofuel industry that "establishes a floor, not a ceiling
for demand going forward."
The proposal marks the latest chapter for the more than
decade-old Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), under which oil
refiners are required to blend billions of gallons of biofuels
into the nation's fuel mix or buy tradable credits from those
that do.
"There's an opportunity to convert 900 million gallons of
our ethanol into about 500 million gallons of SAF," Luthar said,
noting that the federal Inflation Reduction Act will likely
accelerate and expand investment in the sector.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)