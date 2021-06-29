Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ADM sold grain plant to former USDA head for fraction of estimated value - report

06/29/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Republicans gather for the GA GOP election night event in Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Archer Daniels Midland Co sold a grain storage plant worth millions of dollars for $250,000 to Sonny Perdue weeks after then-President Donald Trump tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and food companies, had paid more than $5.5 million for the South Carolina property six years earlier, the Post said.

ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson told the Post the company did not sell the plant at a discount. ADM began negotiations with Perdue's former company, AGrowStar, in 2015 before Trump was elected, she said.

ADM did not respond to requests for additional comment.

The company's shares were down 10 cents at $60.69 in midday trading.

Perdue, 74, is a former Georgia governor. He has been in the running to head Georgia's higher-education system, The Post said.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pU.S. SEC taps New Jersey attorney general to head enforcement unit
RE
02:20pYellen, Indian counterpart discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax - Treasury
RE
02:10pBill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress
RE
02:10pU.s. securities and exchange commission names new jersey attorney general gurbir grewal to lead enforcement division
RE
02:03pMusk says may need $30 billion to keep Starlink in orbit
RE
01:58pADM sold grain plant to former USDA head for fraction of estimated value - report
RE
01:57pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Honduras seeks to improve the quality of life of the poorest population with IDB support
PU
01:54pU.S. consumer confidence at 16-month high; house price inflation heating up
RE
01:49pFrance's Macron announces 7 bln euros public funding in healthcare
RE
01:48pEssilorLuxottica to go ahead with Grandvision deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..

HOT NEWS