ADNOC, Petronas sign Abu Dhabi unconventional oil resources deal -report

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Monday
signed a deal awarding the first concession in the Middle East
for unconventional oil resources, United Arab Emirates state
news agency WAM said.
The six-year agreement is the first investment by a
Malaysian company in an Abu Dhabi concession, WAM added.
Petronas will retain a 100% stake in the operating rights of
the concession to explore and appraise resources in
"Unconventional Onshore Block 1", which covers an area of more
than 2,000 square kilometres in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.
The agreement comes after ADNOC conducted preliminary
operations in the concession area, WAM said, adding that the
parties can enter a production concession of 30 years after a
successful appraisal phase. This starts from the date of
awarding the first concession to Petronas.
ADNOC could also have the option to hold a 50% stake in the
concession. The block offers the potential to create significant
in-country value for the UAE, WAM said.
Abu Dhabi’s unconventional recoverable oil resources are
estimated at 22 billion barrels of very light and sweet crude,
comparable to ADNOC’s flagship lower-carbon Murban grade, WAM
added.
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is in an official
visit to the UAE, oversaw the signing, along with President
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
