  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

ADNOC, Petronas sign Abu Dhabi unconventional oil resources deal -report

12/05/2022 | 01:28pm EST
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Monday signed a deal awarding the first concession in the Middle East for unconventional oil resources, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM said.

The six-year agreement is the first investment by a Malaysian company in an Abu Dhabi concession, WAM added.

Petronas will retain a 100% stake in the operating rights of the concession to explore and appraise resources in "Unconventional Onshore Block 1", which covers an area of more than 2,000 square kilometres in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region.

The agreement comes after ADNOC conducted preliminary operations in the concession area, WAM said, adding that the parties can enter a production concession of 30 years after a successful appraisal phase. This starts from the date of awarding the first concession to Petronas.

ADNOC could also have the option to hold a 50% stake in the concession. The block offers the potential to create significant in-country value for the UAE, WAM said.

Abu Dhabi’s unconventional recoverable oil resources are estimated at 22 billion barrels of very light and sweet crude, comparable to ADNOC’s flagship lower-carbon Murban grade, WAM added.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is in an official visit to the UAE, oversaw the signing, along with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION -1.32% 4.5 End-of-day quote.5.39%
BRENT OIL -3.91% 83.35 Delayed Quote.10.28%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.37% 3.8569 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -4.09% 77.704 Delayed Quote.6.45%
