Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

02/15/2022 | 07:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture plastics business Borouge.

"ADNOC and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate," ADNOC said in a statement. The share sale would be for a minority stake, it said without disclosing further details.

Last year ADNOC listed its drilling business in Abu Dhabi's largest IPO yet. Fertiglobe, a joint venture between ADNOC and chemical producer OCI, also had a market debut last year and ADNOC floated shares in its distribution business in 2017. (Writing by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.49% 93.43 Delayed Quote.22.94%
OCI COMPANY LTD. -2.86% 88300 End-of-day quote.-15.10%
WTI -2.89% 92.149 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aOil drops from 7-year high as Russia says some troops return to base
RE
07:30aOxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy
RE
07:28aADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture
RE
07:28aThree rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says
RE
07:22aRussia's Gazprom Neft, Japan's Mitsui sign deal on decarbonisation
RE
07:19aUkraine standoff to test market stability, says EU watchdog
RE
07:18aToronto futures up as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
RE
07:18aMarriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy
RE
07:14aCRYPTOVERSE-Bitcoin runs into Russian rules and regiments
RE
07:14aIndia bans 54 Chinese apps; Sea shares sink, says it complies with laws
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks pick up, dollar slips, investors focus on Russia-Ukrain..
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
4DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
5Intel expands in specialty chipmaking with $5.4 billion deal for Israel..

HOT NEWS