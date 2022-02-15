ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential
initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture plastics
business Borouge.
"ADNOC and Borealis will provide further material updates as
and when appropriate," ADNOC said in a statement. The share sale
would be for a minority stake, it said without disclosing
further details.
Last year ADNOC listed its drilling business in Abu Dhabi's
largest IPO yet. Fertiglobe, a joint venture between ADNOC and
chemical producer OCI, also had a market debut last year and
ADNOC floated shares in its distribution business in 2017.
