  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

ADNOC gas business stake sale raised to 5%

02/27/2023 | 03:51am EST
DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) will increase the stake in its gas business being offered in an initial public offering to 5% from 4%, the state oil giant said on Monday.

ADNOC made the decision to increase the stake in the ADNOC Gas offering "based on significant investor demand across all tranches," it said in a statement.

The decision was also made to create a "supportive trading environment for the company’s stock post-admission," it added.

As a result, the retail tranche has been increased from 10% to 12% of the offering.

ADNOC also raised the tranche reserved for employees and United Arab Emirates national retirees of ADNOC Group companies residing in the country to 4% from 2%.

The remaining 84% of the offering has been reserved for institutional investors.

ADNOC is selling roughly 3.84 billion shares in its gas business, equivalent to about 5% of its issued share capital.

The price range for ADNOC Gas was set last week at 2.25 dirhams to 2.43 dirham


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION 0.00% 4.25 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
BRENT OIL 0.08% 83.15 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
WTI 0.14% 76.74 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
