ADNOC gas business stake sale raised to 5%

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) will increase the stake in its gas business being
offered in an initial public offering to 5% from 4%, the state
oil giant said on Monday.
ADNOC made the decision to increase the stake in the ADNOC
Gas offering "based on significant investor demand across all
tranches," it said in a statement.
The decision was also made to create a "supportive trading
environment for the company’s stock post-admission," it added.
As a result, the retail tranche has been increased from 10%
to 12% of the offering.
ADNOC also raised the tranche reserved for employees and
United Arab Emirates national retirees of ADNOC Group companies
residing in the country to 4% from 2%.
The remaining 84% of the offering has been reserved for
institutional investors.
ADNOC is selling roughly 3.84 billion shares in its gas
business, equivalent to about 5% of its issued share capital.
The price range for ADNOC Gas was set last week at 2.25
dirhams to 2.43 dirham