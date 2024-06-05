June 5 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has set the July official selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Murban crude at $83.93 per barrel, it said on Wednesday, down from the June OSP of $89.14. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
