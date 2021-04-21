Log in
ADOCIA Announces The Release of its Universal Registration Document for the Year 2020

04/21/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC- the “Company”), announces the filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) with the “Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF - the French financial markets regulator) on April 20th, 2021.

An electronic copy of this document is available on the company’s website (www.adocia.com) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france). Hard copies are available upon request at the company’s headquarters located 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon.

The universal registration document includes the 2020 Annual Financial Report, which includes the 2020 Management Report, and the report on Corporate Governance.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring five clinical-stage products and three products in preclinical-stage. The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone® Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram. The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone® Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia preclinical pipeline includes three bi-hormonal products: two combinations of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide (BioChaperone® LisPram and BioChaperone® AsPram) and a combination of insulin glargine with Liraglutide (BioChaperone® GlaLira) for the treatment of diabetes and a combination of glucagon and GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP-1 ) for the treatment of obesity. Adocia recently added a fourth program in preclinical with the development of a hydrogel scaffold for cell therapy in the treatment of type 1 diabetes. A first patent has been filed.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com ) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2021
