WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The ADP National Employment Report for June, scheduled to be released on Thursday, has been suspended while the company revamps the methodology for the data.

July's report scheduled for Aug. 3 will also not be published. ADP has targeted Aug. 31 to reintroduce the new National Employment Report. https://bit.ly/3Ag1PBO (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)