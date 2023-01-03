Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADR Shares End Higher, Dada Nexus and Petrobras Among Companies Trading Actively

01/03/2023 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts closed 0.5% higher at 142.22. The European index rose 0.5% to 138.42. The Latin American index decreased 5.0% to 172.68. The emerging-markets index rose 0.2% to 272.02. The Asian index increased 1.2% to 164.44.

The ADRs of Dada Nexus Ltd. and Petroleo Brasileiro S/A traded actively.

Dada Nexus Ltd.'s American depositary receipts closed up 27% to $8.82 after the China-based retail and delivery platform discussed its 2022 achievements including deeper collaboration with JD.com Inc. and expanded services for supermarkets.

ADRs of Petroleo Brasileiro S/A on Tuesday closed down 11% to $9.50 after Brazil's new president removed the oil company from a list of state-controlled companies set to go private.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.25% 82.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DADA NEXUS LIMITED 26.54% 8.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.08% 5.7803 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JD.COM, INC. 2.69% 57.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PETROBRAS -2.53% 22.34 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
WTI -3.86% 77.311 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news
05:42pGCC Announces Q4 2022 Conference Call Details
AQ
05:39pBird Global, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pEx-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies
RE
05:38pPetrol D D : Financial calendar of petrol d.d., ljubljana for year 2023 changes 3.1.2023
PU
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pPeyto Announces Leadership Update
AQ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.21% to 131.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDogecoin Lost 3.48% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2..

HOT NEWS