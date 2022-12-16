Advanced search
ADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading

12/16/2022 | 05:57pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts closed 0.9% lower at 139.92. The European index declined 1.2% to 136.18. The Latin American fell 0.7% to 172.84, while the emerging-markets index shed 0.4% to 270.18. The Asian index retreated 0.5% to 161.54.

The ADRs of Rio Tinto PLC and Petroleo Brasileiro S/A traded actively.

ADRs of Rio Tinto closed lower after the mining company said it completed the acquisition of the Canadian mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., which plans to apply to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

ADRs of Petrobras closed lower after the shareholder rights law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP said it continues to investigate the company on behalf of its investors on potetial violations of federal securities laws.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1757ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROBRAS 0.05% 22.05 Delayed Quote.-22.74%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.80% 5612 Delayed Quote.15.64%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.09% 43.01 Delayed Quote.106.59%
