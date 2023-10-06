This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.5% to 152.42.

The European index rose 1.3% to 149.10. The Asian index gained 1.8% to 175.52. The Latin American index increased 1.1% to 185.06, while the emerging-markets index gained 2.1% to 281.21.

China's Akso Health Group was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 29.6% to $1.49, and China-based Adagene Inc. jumped 18.1% to $1.67. Studio City International Holdings Ltd., which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares jumping 14.4% to $5.32.

Vaccitech PLC, based in the U.K., posted the largest decline, tumbling 14.2% to $3.39, followed by shares of U.K.-based Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC, which tumbled 13.6% to $2.85. Shares of France-based Nanobiotix S.A. plunged 12.7% to $6.72.

