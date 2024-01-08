This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.8% to 165.43.

The European index rose 0.8% to 161.94. The Asian index added 0.8% to 187.39. The Latin American index held steady at 222.42, while the emerging-markets index gained 0.7% to 305.63.

Australia's Aslan Pharmaceuticals was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 27% to 60 cents, and China-based Adagene rocketed 24% to $2.63. QuantaSing Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares jumping 18% to $2.00.

Dada Nexus, based in China, posted the largest decline, cratering 46% to $1.71, followed by shares of China's Uxin, which plunged 18% to 53 cents. Shares of Australia-based Kazia Therapeutics tumbled almost 13% to 35 cents.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

