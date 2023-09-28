This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.6% to 153.15.

The European index added 0.7% to 149.63. The Asian index gained 0.3% to 175.56. The Latin American index rose 1.3% to 193.43, while the emerging-markets index increased 0.6% to 279.30.

Australia's Bionomics Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 242.1% to $3.37, and China-based FLJ Group Ltd. rocketed 33.3% to 22 cents. VNET Group Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders, with shares adding 9.5% to $3.22.

Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd., based in the U.S., posted the largest decline, cratering 24.2% to $4.70, followed by shares of the U.K.'s Renalytix PLC, which fell 23.0% to $1.51. Shares of U.K.-based PureTech Health PLC declined 20.5% to $22.50.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-23 1712ET