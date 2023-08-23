This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.3%, to 154.96.

The European index increased 0.8%, to 151.91. The Asian index increased 1.7%, to 175.33. The Latin American index increased 3.0%, to 202.89, while the emerging-markets index rose 2.2%, to 292.33.

Hong Kong's Graphex Group was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 29%, to $1.55, and Australia-based Bionomics jumped 16%, to $1.39. Harmony Gold Mining, which is based in South Africa, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares jumping 14%, to $4.06.

TDCX, based in Singapore, posted the largest decline, falling 22%, to $4.78, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Lion Group Holding, which tumbled 14%, to $2.93. Shares of Germany-based voxeljet slipped 12%, to $1.17.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

