International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.4%, to 184.63.

The European index rose 0.8%, to 179.90. The Asian index was flat, at 219.03. The Latin American index fell 0.7%, to 188.19, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.3%, to 352.46.

China's Meta Data Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 23%, to 52 cents, and U.K.-based Akari Therapeutics jumped 19%, to $3.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares surging 16%, to 92 cents.

51Talk Online Education Group, based in China, posted the largest decline, plunging 17%, to $10.88, followed by shares of China's Adlai Nortye, which tumbled 12%, to $3.26. Shares of China-based Quhuo tumbled 12%, to 40 cents.

