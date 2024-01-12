This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.2% to 164.41.

The European index added 0.3% to 160.36. The Asian index was flat at 187.35. The Latin American index added 0.4% to 220.16, while the emerging-markets index held steady at 303.54.

Japan's SYLA Technologies was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 34% to $5.58, and China-based Akso Health Group rocketed 20% to $1.07. Aslan Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares jumping nearly 20% to 95 cents.

Argo Blockchain, based in United Kingdom, posted the largest decline, tumbling almost 20% to $2.04, followed by shares of China's The9, which tumbled 16% to $5.86. Shares of China-based ZKH Group dropped 15% to $16.40.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

