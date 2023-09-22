This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.4% to 154.46.

The European index dropped 0.1% to 150.65 on Friday. The Asian index increased 1.1% to 177.18. The Latin American index increased 0.1% to 196.99, while the emerging-markets index rose 1.1% to 282.30.

Japan's Warrantee Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 20.0% to 80 cents, and Hong Kong-based Yunji Inc. jumped 15.1% to 80 cents. Tarena International Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday as shares surged 11.8% to $2.27.

FLJ Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 28.8% to 23 cents, followed by shares of Netherlands's Pharming Group N.V., which tumbled 19.3% to $12.90. Shares of France-based Biophytis S.A. tumbled 12.9% to 88 cents.

