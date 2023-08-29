This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.2% to 157.24.

The European index added 1.1% to 153.59. The Asian index gained 1.3% to 179.10. The Latin American index rose 1.5% to 205.15, while the emerging-markets index added 1.7% to 299.30.

China's Xinyuan Real Estate was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 49% to $3.09, and China-based Akso Health Group surged 43% to 73 cents. UP Fintech Holding, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares gaining almost 29% to $4.64.

Lixiang Education Holding, based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbling nearly 18% to 43 cents, followed by shares of Germany's VIA optronics, which dropped 17% to $1.12. Shares of United Kingdom-based Mereo BioPharma Group tumbled 13% to $1.46.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-23 1715ET