International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.6% to 171.15.

The European index added 0.6% to 164.53. The Asian index rose 0.4% to 201.17. The Latin American index added 1.1% to 216.94, while the emerging-markets index added 0.6% to 323.91.

China's AirNet Technology was the biggest leader during the session, and soared 54% to $1.15, while Germany-based Jumia Technologies rocketed 41% to $4.56.

Renalytix, based in United Kingdom, posted the largest decline, with a drop 35% to 79 cents, followed by shares of Japan's Earlyworks, which plummeted 29% to 93 cents. Shares of China-based Fresh2 Group plunged 13% to 39 cents.

