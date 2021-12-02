Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs Close Higher; Alibaba Traded Actively

12/02/2021 | 05:56pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.3% to 157.06. The European index rose 1.4% to 140.27. The Asian index improved 1% to 209.65. The Latin American index rose 2.9% to 174.94. And the emerging-markets index improved 0.8% to 344.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

European Union authorities fined four banks close to $400 million for manipulating the foreign-currency market by exchanging sensitive information and trading plans, including through an online chat room dubbed "Sterling Lads." HSBC Holdings PLC received the largest fine -- EUR174 million, the equivalent of $197 million -- followed by Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays PLC and NatWest Group PLC, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland. UBS Group AG, which revealed the existence of the cartel formed by the banks, received full immunity, the European Commission said Thursday. HSBC closed 2.9% higher at $28.66; Credit Suisse rose 2.3% to $9.72; Barclays rose 2.5% to $10.14; and NatWest rose 4.7% to $5.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s stock hit a record low in Hong Kong Thursday amid fears that the Chinese e-commerce giant may be forced to lose its primary listing in New York. ADRs, which Thursday hit a $119.34 52-week low in New York, closed down 0.4% at $122. 

 
 -- WSJ Staff

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1755ET

HOT NEWS