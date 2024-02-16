This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.2% to 171.49.

The European index gained 0.4% to 165.23. The Asian index fell 0.2% to 200.70. The Latin American index added 0.8% to 218.72, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.3% to 322.96.

China's Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 117.4% to 30 cents. China-based Tarena International Inc. rose 69.8% to $1.80. Yunji Inc., which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders, with shares soaring 46.8% to 91 cents.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbling 19.6% to 39 cents, followed by shares of France's Inventiva S.A., which plunged 16.0% to $3.31. Shares of China-based Adagene Inc. fell 13.1% to $3.04.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

