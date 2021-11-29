Log in
ADRs Close Higher; BP, Eni Trade Actively

11/29/2021 | 05:33pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed higher Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.5% to 157.65. The European index was up 0.7% to 140.41. The Asian index increased 0.2% to 211.77. The Latin American index improved 0.4% to 172.67. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.5% to 347.94.

BP PLC and Eni SpA were among those companies whose ADRs traded actively.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s ADRs hit their lowest level in more than four years Monday as Wall Street's re-evaluation of the company continued with analysts at Goldman Sachs removing the shares from its Conviction List and trimming their price target, Barron's reported. ADRs closed down 1.3% at $131.61.

BP PLC on Monday unveiled plans for a major green hydrogen production project in the U.K.'s Teesside industrial hub to provide fuel for trucks and other forms of heavy transport. ADRs gained 0.9% to $26.18.

Eni SpA agreed to sell a 49.9% stake in subsidiaries operating gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy to energy infrastructure company Snam SpA for a consideration of 385 million euros ($435.7 million). ADRs rose 1.5% to $26.68.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1732ET

