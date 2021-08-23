ADRs Close Higher; BioNTech Trades Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.4% to 163.24. The European index increased 1% to 145.94. The Asian index rose 2.1% to 215.16. The Latin American index increased 0.8% to 200.88. And the emerging-markets index rose 2.1% to 360.

BioNTech SE was among the companies whose ADRs traded actively.

U.S. health regulators on Monday gave full approval for use of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE, a move quickly followed by announcements from the Pentagon, the New York City school district and others that they would begin requiring vaccinations. BioNTech rose 10% to $382.10.

Nokia Corp. said Monday that it has been selected by A1 Telekom Austria Group to extend its 5G footprint outside of Austria into Bulgaria, Serbia, and Slovenia. The deployment is already underway in Bulgaria and is expected to start imminently in all other markets, it said. ADRs rose 2% to $6.02.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1752ET