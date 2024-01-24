This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.3% to 166.13.

The European index gained 1.3% to 160.68. The Asian index added 1.5% to 192.98. The Latin American index dropped 0.1% to 213.97, while the emerging-markets index gained 1.3% to 310.73.

Denmark's Evaxion Biotech A/S was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 113.4% to $10.65. China-based Akso Health Group soared 31.9% to $1.52. RedHill Biopharma Ltd., which is based in Israel, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rising 21.2% to $1.08.

BioLine RX Ltd., based in Israel, posted the largest decline, plunging 12.4% to $1.20, followed by shares of China's Nano Labs Ltd., which dropped 8.4% to $1.41. Shares of Macau-based Nature Wood Group Ltd. dropped 8.4% to $8.20.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

