International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 152.25.

The European index fell 0.1% to 148.63. The Asian index added 0.9% to 174.96. The Latin American index dropped 0.2% to 190.91, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.6% to 277.66.

China's Gravitas Education Holdings Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, and surged 15% to $20.13, and China-based Phoenix New Media Ltd. Cl A jumped almost 13% to $1.26. TAL Education Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three on Wednesday, with shares that jumped 12% to $8.91.

FLJ Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, and cratered 29% to 16 cents, followed by shares of China's Fresh2 Group Ltd., which plummeted 21% to $1.14. Shares of Japan-based Pixie Dust Technologies Inc. plunged 15% to $8.42.

