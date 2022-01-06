Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs Close Higher; James Hardie Industries Falls

01/06/2022 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.9% to 161.96. The European improved 0.7% to 147.23. The Asian index rose 1.3% to 211.66. The Latin American index improved 0.9% to 177.38. And the emerging-markets index rose 1.7% to 343.75.

James Hardie Industries PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

James Hardie Industries PLC said it has fired Jack Truong as chief executive for code-of-conduct violations and appointed Harold Wiens as interim CEO. Directors of the company found "Mr. Truong's conduct, while not discriminatory, extensively and materially breached the James Hardie Code of Conduct, and at a board meeting held today resolved to terminate Mr. Truong's employment, effective immediately," James Hardie said in a statement. ADRs fell 4% to $39.10.

U.K. travel and airline stocks traded higher after the government eased the testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers entering England. Ryanair Holdings PLC's ADRs closed 1.2% higher at $111.60. 

 -- WSJ Staff

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC -5.24% 53.76 Delayed Quote.2.59%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.33% 16.71 Real-time Quote.9.93%
Latest news "Markets"
05:10pADRs Close Higher; James Hardie Industries Falls
DJ
02:52pWall St mostly edges up in volatile trade, day after sell-off
RE
02:44pUnitedHealth Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:51pS&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise
RE
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 3823.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 7249.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pDAX Ends 1.35% Lower at 16052.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 7450.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 488.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 4324.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off
3SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
4APA : January 2022 Investor Update
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS